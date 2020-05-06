German Bundesliga Can Resume This Month, Says Chancellor Angela Merkel

File image of Angela Merkel | (Photo Credits: ANI)

Munich, May 6: The German Bundesliga season can restart this month, Chancellor Angela Merkel has confirmed as per a BBC report. The resumption of the Bundesliga will make it the first major league in Europe to return to action after the COVID-19 pandemic had brought the world to a standstill. The report said that all matches will be held behind closed doors and a date of resumption will be confirmed by the German Football League (DFL) on Thursday.

"Today's decision is good news for the Bundesliga and the Bundesliga 2," Christian Seifert, chief executive of the DFL was quoted as saying by BBC. "It is associated with a great responsibility for the clubs and their employees to implement the medical and organisational requirements in a disciplined manner." Bundesliga Club FC Koln Confirms Three Positive Coronavirus Cases After Returning to Training.

"Games without spectators are not an ideal solution for anyone. In a crisis threatening the very existence of some clubs, however, it is the only way to keep the leagues in their current form." The German football league has revealed that clubs in the top two German divisions have returned 10 positive results from 1,724 coronavirus tests.

"Appropriate measures, such as the isolation of affected individuals and associated diagnostic investigations, were carried out directly by the respective clubs in accordance with guidelines issued by local health authorities," said the DFL on Monday. Clubs have been training in groups, with the tests taken before a planned return to training as teams.