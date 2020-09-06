Germany will face Switzerland in their second match of UEFA Nations League 2020-21. Germany vs Switzerland match in Group 4 of League A will be played at the St Jakob-Park in Basel. Both sides failed to record a win in their opening games and will be hoping for a turnaround in the result. Germany were held to 1-1 draw by Spain while Switzerland were beaten 2-1 by Ukraine in their opening match. Meanwhile, fans in India searching for how and where to watch Germany vs Switzerland match should scroll down for all information, including free live telecast and live streaming online details on SonyLiv. GER vs SUI Dream11 Prediction in UEFA Nations League 2020–21: Tips to Pick Best Team for Germany vs Switzerland Football Match.

Switzerland came back from an early goal down to level the scores in the first half but fell 2-1 behind in the 68th minute and lost the match. Germany, on the other, went ahead through Timo Werner at the start of the second half against Spain but were pegged back with a last-gasp goal from Jose Gaya to be held for a 1-1 draw. Germany are without Kai Havertz, who were given an off as he travelled to England to complete the Chelsea signing. Portugal 4–1 Croatia, UEFA Nations League 2020–21 Result and Goal Video Highlights.

When Is Germany vs Switzerland Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of 2020/21 UEFA Nations Game

Germany vs Switzerland match in Group 4 of League A in UEFA Nations League 2019-20 will take place on September 7 (Sunday midnight). The match will be played at the St Jakob-Park in Basel and it has a scheduled start time of 12:15 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Germany vs Switzerland, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, LIVE?

Fans in India can catch the live telecast of Germany vs Switzerland match on Sony channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of UEFA Nations League 2020-21 in India. Fans need to tune into Sony Ten channels to catch the live action of the match.

Is Germany vs Switzerland, 2020/21 UEFA Nations League Match, Free Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also catch the live action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the Germany vs Switzerland match online for its fans in India.

