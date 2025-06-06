Gibraltar vs Croatia FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Gibraltar to play host to Croatia in the 2026 World Cup Group L qualifying fixture, with the home team looking to avoid a third defeat in a row. They have already lost to Czechia and Montenegro so far and being one of the minnows in European football, the team will need to be at their very best to avoid further slip-ups. Opponents Croatia are playing their first qualifying game of the campaign and with them being a different quality in comparison to the rest of the sides in the group, the pressure will be on them to maintain it that way with their performance. Gibraltar versus Croatia will start at 12:15 AM IST. Uzbekistan, Jordan Qualify for FIFA World Cup for First Time; South Korea Also Secure Spot in Mega Tournament in 2026.

Borna Sosa is not fully fit and will likely miss out for Croatia in this game. Luka Modric is without a club currently since making his move from Real Madrid but the Croatian skipper will be keen to do well in the midfield. Ivan Perisic, another veteran of Croatian football, has plenty to offer in the team and will play out wide. Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir will partner in the final third and come up with the goals.

Ayoub El Hmidi, Carlos Richards, and Liam Jessop will form the front three for Gibraltar. The trio will need to chip in with their defensive efforts as well, considering that maintaining possession is not easy. Bradley Banda in goal will need to have a good game, considering Croatia have quality attacking players. He will be supported by Bernardo Lopes and Louie Annesley at the heart of defence will also need to be at the top of their game. New Zealand Football Team Qualifies for FIFA World Cup 2026 With 3–0 Win Over New Caledonia in Oceania Final.

When is Gibraltar vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

The Gibraltar National Football Team are set to lock horns with the Croatia National Football Team in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers on Saturday, June 7. The Gibraltar vs Croatia football match is set to be played at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway and it starts at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Gibraltar vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers on TV?

Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers in India. The Gibraltar vs Croatia live telecast is likely to be available on Sony Sports Network TV channels. For Gibraltar vs Croatia online viewing options, read below.

How to Watch Live Streaming Online of Gibraltar vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform for Sony Network, will provide FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers live streaming. Fans in India will be able to watch Gibraltar vs Croatia, live streaming online on the SonyLIV app and website, but only after purchasing a subscription. Croatia will dominate this game from the onset and should secure an easy 3-0 win.

