Turin, July 7: Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri played down claims that his coaching style is rather confrontational and revealed the only player he fights with is Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain. Higuain has now played for Sarri at three different clubs -- Napoli, Chelsea and Juventus. During their first stint together in Naples, Higuain scored 36 goals in 35 Serie A games under Sarri in the 2015-16 season.

"I always read that I fight with everyone, when actually the only person I fight with is Higuain," Sarri said during a press conference as per Daily Mail. "I don't know why that is, but it's always been the case. Maybe it's because he needs a rather aggressive counterpoint to bring out the best in him. "He needs pampering one day and beating against a wall the next! When he's feeling down, he needs caring for. Cristiano Ronaldo Has a Bizarre Reaction After a Conversation with Maurizio Sarri During Juventus vs Torino Goes Viral.

"When he's on a high, he must be brought down a peg because he can get too carried away," Sarri added. Juventus, who are currently seven points ahead at the top of Serie A standings with just eight matches to go, next face Milan in the league.

Saari warned his team they can't lose focus against a side as dangerous as Milan, who are coming into this match on the back of a 3-0 win over second-placed Lazio. "Milan, who have already created problems for us this season, are in great physical and mental condition and are playing at high levels," Sarri said.

"At a time like this, the mental aspect is very delicate and mistakes are only around the corner. The lads know it's going to be a tough month, so they can't lose focus. "Our lead at the top shouldn't make us relax. We're at a time when games are all difficult and messing one up is extremely easy."

