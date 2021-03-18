It was a night to remember for Chelsea as they have been qualified for the quarter-finals in the Champions League 2020-21. It was Hakim Ziyech and Emerson Palmieri who led the team to a 2-0 win against Atletico Madrid at Stamford Bridge. This was the first time that Chelsea made way into the quarter-finals of the tournament. Hakim scored the first goal in the match within the first 34 minutes. With this, he became the second-highest Moroccan goal-scorer in the Champions League. Ziyech by now has seven goals in the Champions League. No goals were scored by either side until the dying minutes of the game. Kai Havertz Transfer News Latest Update: Chelsea Agree £72m Fee For Bayer Leverkusen Star.

Only at the 94th minute of the game, Palmieri score his first goal in the Champions League and led the team to a stunning 2-0 win. Talking about the match, Chelsea dominated the possession with 57 per cent and the rest 43 per cent was held by the visitors. Chelsea took 16 shots out of which five of them ended up being on target. Whereas, Atletico Madrid took 10 shots out of which four of them ended up being on target.

Now, let's have a look at the video of the goal scored by Ziyech which has been doing rounds on social media.

Chelsea 1 Atleti 0 | Ziyech A lovely counter attacking goal for Chelsea — Havert, Werner & Ziyech all involved. Atleti with a bit of a mountain to climb now. #CHEATM #UCL pic.twitter.com/rHns4QBak1 — . (@UtdXCII) March 17, 2021

After the match, Ziyech praised his teammates Timo Werner and Kai Havertz for helping Chelsea reach the quarter-finals for the first time in seven years. So for Atletico have lost all seven UEFA competition ties in which they were beaten in the home first leg.

