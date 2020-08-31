Chelsea are on the verge of completing a sixth major transfer of the summer window as Chelsea have agreed a deal with Bayer Leverkusen for their star player Kai Havertz. The 21-year-old German international will sign a five-year deal with the Blue and before joining his new team-mates at the Stamford Bridge will represent Germany in the Nations League against Spain and Switzerland in Group 4 of League A. Timo Werner Transfer to Chelsea From RB Leipzig Complete, German Striker to Join Blues in July.

The Blues are closing in on a £72 million (€80.5m/$95m) deal for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz after weeks of negotiations with the Bundesliga side. Along with this, the 21-year-old will; cost Chelsea another £18m (€20m/$24m) in team performance-related installments. With the German international also secured, the EPL side have spent more than £200m ($262m). Ben Chilwell Transfer News Latest Update: Chelsea Confirm Signing of Leicester City Defender on 5-Year Deal.

Kai Havertz will be the club’s record signing overtaking £71.6m (€80m/$95m) Chelsea spent to bring in Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao in 2018. The 21-year-old will join the Blues on a five-year deal, making him the third high-profile attacking signing this summer after Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner.

Leverkusen manager Peter Bosz confirmed that Havertz and Kevin Volland, who is tipped to join AS Monaco might not train with the club again. ‘Unfortunately, our squad has not yet been determined. I don’t expect Kevin Volland and Kai Havertz to train with us again. It is possible that other players will also change.’ Bosz told the reporters.

Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen have identified the replacement for departing Kai Havertz as the Bundesliga outfit is set to sign Patrik Schick from AS Roma for €27M + add ons. The Czech has experience of playing in the German league as last season he played for RB Leipzig and had a crucial role in their run to Champions League semi-finals.

