Manchester United haven't and the best of transfer windows so far as they are yet to recruit any major player. The Premier League outfit have been lined with a number of stars this summer but have fallen short in their bid to sign them. The club are now attempting to sign Hakim Ziyech from Chelsea as Erik ten Hag likes the Moroccan star. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer News: Real Madrid President Florentino Perez Rules Out Signing Portugal Star (Watch Video).

According to Manchester Evening News, Erik ten Hag wants Manchester United to sign Hakim Ziyech from Premier League rivals Chelsea. The Moroccan winger has fallen down the pecking order at the Blues as he was an unused substitute in their opening day victory against Everton. Wesley Fofana Transfer News: Leicester City Not Willing To Sell French Defender to Chelsea.

The winger has a contract with Chelsea until 2025 and is linked with a move away. Erik ten Hag has good relations with the player after their time together at Ajax and believes him to be a vital part in his rebuilding of Manchester United.

The Premier League side have agreed with the Dutch manager's transfer targets but have reservations over the Morocco international. The winger is considered an alternative to Ajax star Antony, who has been ruled out due to his price tag of €80 million.

Chelsea signed Hakim Ziyech for €40 million in 2020 from Ajax but the winger has failed to make the desired impact at Stamford Bridge. This has resulted in him losing his place in the starting XI and is tipped to move away in the summer.

Manchester United have struggled to attract any top player this transfer window as multiple players have decided against signing for the club. They are in talks with Juventus' Adrien Rabiot and have agreed a deal with the Italian club but are yet to reach an agreement with the Frenchman.

