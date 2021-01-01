The coronavirus pandemic has changed our lives drastically. Even during these times, our footballers have found a way of ringing in New Year 2021. Many of them took to social media and posted tweets wishing their fans from all over the world. While Cristiano Ronaldo brought in the New Year 2021 with his family, the Portugal star also took to social media and hoped for a turn around in the upcoming year. Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk had a message for the fans and said that one should treat the others the way they want to be treated. Georgina Rodriguez Shares Romantic Picture With Cristiano Ronaldo As Family Welcomes New Year 2021 (See Pics).

Most of the footballers wished for a better year ahead. As we all remember, the sporting activities around the world were brought to a halt after the coronavirus pandemic. Even now, the matches are mostly held behind closed doors. Recently the match between Tottenham's match against Fulham was cancelled due to coronavirus. Now, let's have a look at the tweets below:

2020 was not an easy year, there’s no doubt about it. No one can be indifferent to the pain and suffering that COVID-19 brought upon the world. But now it’s time to bounce back and show that, together, we can make a difference. Happy New Year!🙏🏽❤️ pic.twitter.com/7n1i0ARjiK — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) December 31, 2020

Virgil van Dijk

Happy New Year to all of you, hope all your dreams and New Year’s resolutions come true in 2021. Let’s bring more love, peace, and happiness in the world. Treat people the way you want to be treated, see you soon! 😄 pic.twitter.com/K1O532h84L — Virgil van Dijk (@VirgilvDijk) December 31, 2020

Alphonso Davis

HAPPY NEW YEAR‼️(stay safe and god bless 🙏🏾) #AD19⚡️ pic.twitter.com/WUaKfmGhaL — Alphonso Davies (@AlphonsoDavies) December 31, 2020

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Mesut Ozil

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mesut Özil (@m10_official)

The year 2020 was truly difficult for all of us as we witnessed the death of more than a million people due to COVID-19. We truly wish that this year turns out to be much better.

