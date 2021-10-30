Juventus have fallen off the pace in the Italian Serie A title race and will be looking to get back to winning ways when they take on Hellas Verona. The Bianconeri have 15 points from 10 games and they are miles behind leaders Napoli. Manager Massimiliano Allegri is under a bit of pressure at the moment with his return to the club failing to take them to the levels expected of them. At the moment, even the top four finish looks out of sight for the multiple time Serie A winners and could even led to a mid-season sacking of the manager. Opponents Hellas Verona are 10th currently and are aiming to push for the Europa League places this campaign. Juventus 1–2 Sassuolo, Serie a 2021–22 Video Highlights: Bianconeri Suffer Shock Defeat at Allianz Stadium.

Good news for Verona fans is that the team has lost just once in the last five games heading into the Juventus encounter. Gianluca Frabotta, who is on loan from Juventus, is struggling with fitness issues and will not play any part in the game. Miguel Veloso is the midfield dynamo for Verona and he will need to be on top of his game should the hosts prevail in this encounter.

Juventus head into the contest without their key players like Federico Chiesa, Aaron Ramsey, Mattia de Scigilo are all ruled out. Federico Bernardeschi and Moise Kean are not fully fit and it will be a surprise if they make the cut. Alvaro Morata and Paulo Dybala will play as the two strikers in a 4-4-2 formation. Rodrigo Bentancur is known for his calmness on the pitch and he will have Arthur for company who likes to venture forward and join the attack.

When is Hellas Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Hellas Verona vs Juventus match in Serie A 2021-22 will be played at the Olimpico di Torino in Turin. The game will be held on October 30, 2021 (Saturday) and the match is scheduled to begin at 09:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Hellas Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

Fans in India can watch the Hellas Verona vs Juventus match live on Viacom18 channels as they are the official broadcaster for the Serie A 2021-22 in India.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Hellas Verona vs Juventus, Serie A 2021-22 Football Match?

The game will also be available online for live streaming. As Viacom 18 is the official broadcaster for Serie A in India, fans can watch the live streaming of the Hellas Verona vs Juventus match on the Voot Select app. JioTv would also provide live streaming of the match. Juventus struggle to break down their opposition and it will take a massive performance from them to win this match.

