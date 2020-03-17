Here’s How Cristiano Ronaldo Welcomed Bruno Fernandes in the Portugal Team

Bruno Fernandes Signs For Man United (Photo Credits: Twitter/ Manchester United)

Cristiano Ronaldo has truly been an inspiration to the younger generation of footballers and most of them look up to him. A few of them even go on to follow his footsteps by aping almost everything he does on the field. Now, Manchester United mid-fielder revealed that he still cannot forget the words said by Ronaldo when the five-time Ballon d’Or winner welcomed him into the Portugal team. the 25-year-old rubs shoulder with Ronaldo at the Portugal national team and says that his words made a big difference to the newbie back then. New Manchester United Signing Bruno Fernandes Hails Cristiano Ronaldo As Major Influence in Red Devils Move.

Bruno during an interview said that he has always idolized Cristiano Ronaldo and has followed his examples. He also revealed that Ronaldo walked up to him when he made his debut and said that Bruno was doing well at Sporting. Needless to say, these words y Ronaldo were music to Bruno’s ears. “When I was called up by Portugal, he came to me saying, ‘You are doing a good job at Sporting, I like it’. Words like these make the difference,” he said during an interview with Cronache Di Spogliatoio.

Bruno Fernandes joined the Red Devils from Sporting for a reported sum of €55 million (£47m/$60m). His contract with the Red Devils would be for five and a half years. Back then when he joined Manchester United, he had said that he started loving the Red Devils when Ronaldo started playing for the club. he further said that it is an honour to represent a club like Manchester United.