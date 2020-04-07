Here’s Why Cristiano Ronaldo Will Never Swap his Shirt With Any Roma Player

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: AFP)

Cristiano Ronaldo has seldom refused to exchange his shirts with the opponents and has truly respected them. There have been numerous instances where Ronaldo has exchanged shirts with the players as a mark of respect. But there’s this one team which has hurt CR7 so much that he will never be exchanging shirts with these players. It is Roma which has gotten on the wrong side of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner. The players of Roma has threatened to hurt the current Juventus star. Cristiano Ronaldo Beaten by Olympian Caster Semenya At Nike Living Room Cup Challenge, South African Sprinter Outshines CR7 (Watch Videos).

This happened when CR7 was playing for Manchester United and they were 6-0 during the second quarter-final of Champions League 2009. During an interview, CR7 said that the players of Roma asked him to stop while the others threatened to hurt him “When it was 6-0, they asked me to stop, an opponent begged me to stop dribbling. Others threatened to hurt me. Roma? There is no player with whom I would exchange a shirt,” he had said.

As of now, Cristiano Ronaldo is in Madeira in Portugal amid the menace of coronavirus. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner had declared the Nike Live Room Cup challenge where he asked the netizens to flaunt their core strength. The challenge required the performer to touch the toes and continue the same for the next 45 seconds. CR7 registered a score of 146 reps in 45 seconds. The record was broken today by Olympian Caster Semenya. The Olympian from South African performed 176 reps in 45 seconds and posted a video about the same on social media.