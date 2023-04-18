Manjeri (Kerala), April 17: David Lalhlansanga struck a late equaliser as East Bengal FC crashed out of the Hero Super Cup following a 2-2 draw against Aizawl FC in a Group B clash at the Payyanad stadium, here on Monday.

Naorem Mahesh Singh and Sumeet Passi put the Red and Golds in front, but two goals from Aizawl FC in quick succession knocked the Kolkata club out of the competition. With East Bengal FC needing a big win to maintain their chances, head coach Stephen Constantine made several changes to the starting XI. Sumeet Passi, Tuhin Das, and Charalambos Kyriacou were all named on the team sheet for East Bengal. Hero Super Cup 2023: Bengaluru FC Play Out 1-1 Draw With Kerala Blasters To Qualify for Semifinal; Sreenidi Deccan Suffer Defeat Against RoundGlass Punjab.

India international Naorem Mahesh Singh was the driving force of East Bengal's attack for the majority of the match and it was he who found the opener in the 17th minute.

Brilliantly played through by Cleiton Silva, Mahesh cut inside the box before crossing the ball to the centre of the area. His cross caught a wicked deflection though, ending up in the Aizawl goal.

Moments later, midfielder Mobashir Rahman had a golden opportunity to extend the lead. He received a loose ball just outside the edge of the box but ended up shooting over the crossbar.

East Bengal dominated as the one-way traffic continued. Five minutes after the opener, the Kolkata giants doubled their lead. From a VP Suhair cross, Sumeet Passi rose highest to head it into an empty net after Aizawl FC goalkeeper Vanlalhriatpuia got his angles wrong in an attempt to punch the ball clear. At the time, a rout looked in the offing, however, things turned in the favour of Aizawl FC. Dani Alves, Brazil Football Star, in Court to Testify in Sexual Assault Probe.

Right before halftime though reality struck, when Aizawl pulled one back against the run of play. Defender Akito Saito ran upfield before releasing a through pass to David Lalhlansanga. David made the most of the pass and took a shot from a narrow-angle. Kamaljit saved the initial attempt but the rebound fell straight to Lalhruaitluanga, who kept his composure to pull one back.

Minutes after the restart, Aizawl drew level, David Lalhlansanga conjuring up the equaliser. Japanese defender Akito Saito's long ball into the East Bengal penalty box was cleared neatly by Kamaljit. The keeper had rushed off his line to kick the ball clear and ensure Aizawl didn't run through, but his clearance fell straight to David 40 yards from the goal. The forward took his shot and it sailed in, to the astonishment of everyone in the stadium.

East Bengal never really recovered from the setback and failed to create a clear-cut chance in the second half. The result meant East Bengal were knocked out without registering a single win in the competition. Aizawl meanwhile got their first point, much deserved for all the grit they have shown in the tournament.

