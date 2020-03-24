Jose Mourinho Donates Food to Self-Isolating Elderly in London Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Jose Mournho with Love Your DoorStep (Twitter/@LoveUrdoorstep)

The coronavirus has brought the entire world to a standstill as there are more than 380,000 positive cases worldwide. People have been advised to stay inside their homes in order to prevent the spread of COVID 19. However, during these testing times, some big personalities are coming forward and doing their bit for the society. The most recent celebrity to come forward and help people is Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho, who volunteered in London to help the elderly. Manchester United and Manchester City Join Forces As Clubs Donate £100,000 to Local Food-Banks Amid Coronavirus Pandemic.

Spurs boss worked alongside Age UK and Love Your DoorStep in Enfield to prepare food parcels and other items for the self-isolating elderly. The video was shared by the twitter account of Love Your DoorStep as they thanked the former Chelsea boss for coming out to help and doing his bit for the community. ‘Thanks so much to @josemourinhotv for coming to help us today in #Enfield @ageuklondon to support our appeal and work for the community #THFC please donate.’ Mikel Arteta Opens Up on Coronavirus Ordeal Post Recovery.

See Video & Photos

Thanks so much to @josemourinhotv for coming to help us today in #Enfield @ageuklondon to support our our appeal and work for the community ❤️❤️ #THFC please donate 🙏🏼 https://t.co/S1QrRpyCV3 pic.twitter.com/5nLtrK5Wzi — Love Your DoorStep (@LoveUrdoorstep) March 23, 2020

My place of birth, Enfield had an extra helper for @age_uk today. Delivering essential goods to the elderly. Nice one, Jose. #THFC pic.twitter.com/fYSxTIOOoK — Michael Bridge (@MichaelBridge_) March 23, 2020

‘I am here to help Age UK Enfield, Love Your DoorStep Enfield and of course, you can donate food, money or be a volunteer,’ Jose Mourinho said. The charity has been delivering necessary goods to the elderly members of the community as they are advised to stay in self-isolation for the next 12 weeks over coronavirus fears.

The virus has affected several people across the country as close to 7,000 people have been tested positive for COVID 19 in the UK with around 335 people losing their lives in this battle. The global effect of coronavirus is even more serious as according to recent reports, more than 16,500 people have lost their lives.