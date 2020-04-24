‘Home Sweet Home’, Cristiano Ronaldo Showcases Love for Hometown Madeira Island (View Post)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo Credits: Instagram)

With the COVID-19 epidemic bringing all the sporting events around the world to a standstill, many prominent athletes got a breather from their busy schedule and they are spending their quarantine with their closed ones. Well, Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo is certainly one of those who are enjoying a gala time at home and his recent Instagram pictures put a stamp the fact. In his latest post on the picture-sharing website, the Juventus forward expresses his love for his hometown Madeira while posing in front of the picture. Cristiano Ronaldo Transfer Rumours: Manchester United Reportedly in Pursuit of Their Old Striker.

“Never forget where you came from Home sweet home #madeiraisland,” wrote the Portugal star while sharing the picture on Instagram. Ronaldo, who came to Madeira to visit his mother who suffered a stroke, remained in his hometown amid the coronavirus crisis. Meanwhile, the 35-year old has become quite active on social-media and is frequently sharing his daily-life activities. Ronaldo has also shared many pictures with his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez and children which are certainly giving major-family goals to his fans. Meanwhile, let’ have a look at Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest Instagram post.

View Post:

Meanwhile, many rumours have been rife that Serie A giants Juventus might be forced to give away the star striker owing to their financial crisis due to no live matches. According to many reports, Real Madrid are eyeing to bag the services of the Portugal legend again and they are expected to leave no stones to get Ronaldo. While, some recent developments revealed that Manchester United are also in pursuit of their former striker. So, it will be interesting to see if Ronaldo will make a comeback in the Premier League or not.