Colombia takes on Argentina in the How 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers CONMEBOL. Argentina are placed second on the CONMEBOL points table while Colombia are on sixth spot. Both the teams have played five matches each thus far, Meanwhile, if you are looking for Colombia vs Argentina live streaming online and live telecast in India, then continue reading.

While Argentina are unbeaten in their five games, winning all of them, Colombia have won two, lost as many and drawn one. Colombia cone into the contest with a win on their back.

When Colombia vs Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match Scheduled to Take Place? Date, Time and Venue of International Friendly Game

Colombia vs Argentina, 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers match will take place on June 09 (Thursday morning). The CONMEBOL qualifying match will be played at the Estadio Metropolitano. The game is set to start at 04:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

How To Watch Colombia vs Argentina 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Match, Live Streaming Online and Live Telecast in India?

Unfortunately, Colombia vs Argentina match will not be live telecast in India as there are no official broadcasters available for the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers in India. However, Fans in India will be able to watch the Colombia vs Argentina, 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifier live streaming on FanCode website or app but need to pay a nominal fee frost to enjoy the live action.

