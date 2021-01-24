Barcelona will take on Elche in the latest round of La Liga 2020-21 fixtures. The clash will be played at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero on January 24, 2021 (Sunday). Both teams are on contrasting runs of results and find themselves on the opposite ends of the points table. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch Elche vs Barcelona live streaming in La Liga 2020-21 can scroll down below for more details. Lionel Messi To Miss Barcelona’s La Liga Match Against Elche After Red Card Ban Appeal Gets Rejected.

Barcelona will be without star man and captain Lionel Messi as the Argentine will be serving his second of the two-game ban after sending off against Bilbao in the Supercup. Ronald Koeman’s men have a chance to make the climb back to the third position and will fancy their chances against a team struggling in the relegation zone. Meanwhile, Elche have never beaten Barcelona in the league but will be hopeful of changing that statistic and move out of the drop zone.

When is Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match? Know Match Time, Venue Schedule

Elche vs Barcelona match in La Liga 2020-21 will be played on January 24, 2021 (Sunday). The clash will be held at the Estadio Manuel Martinez Valero and is scheduled to begin at 08:45 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

There are no official broadcasters available for La Liga 2020-21 in India. So, unfortunately, fans in India will not be able to live telecast the Elche vs Barcelona match live on their television sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Elche vs Barcelona, La Liga 2020-21 Football Match?

But fans in India can still follow the live-action thanks to live online streaming. La Liga free online streaming is available on the Facebook app and website. Fans can visit La Liga’s official Facebook page to catch live streaming Elche vs Barcelona for free.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 24, 2021 07:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).