FC Goa will take on Bengaluru FC in matchday 3 of Indian Super League 2020-21. The clash will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on November 22, 2020 (Sunday). Both teams will be playing their first game of the season and after playoff heartbreak last season, would be hoping to start the new campaign on a positive note. Meanwhile, fans searching for how to watch FCG vs BFC ISL 2020-21 clash can scroll down below for more details. Virat Kohli Sends Good Wishes to Co-Owned FC Goa Football Team Ahead of Their ISL 2020-21 Match Against Bengaluru FC.

FC Goa and Bengaluru FC have been two of the most consistent teams in Indian Super League history and will start this season with hopes of getting their hands on the trophy come the end of the season. The Blues have kept most of their core from last season and have made a few additions while The Gaurs, have a new manager at the helm and have parted ways a number of players from last campaign but have made some smart signings. Sunil Chhetri, Lenny Rodrigues, Udanta Singh & Other Key Players to Watch Out for in FCG vs BFC ISL Match.

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match in Indian Super League 2020-21 will be played at the Fatorda Stadium in Goa on November 22, 2020 (Sunday). The FCG vs BFC match is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can catch the live telecast FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC match on Stars Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD channels to catch the live-action. Those not able to follow the game live on their television sets can also follow the match live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the FCG vs BFC ISL match online for fans.

