FC Goa and Bengaluru FC are involved in a heavyweight clash on day three of the 2020/21 Indian Super League. Goa, who have been one of the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Super League in terms of win percentage, will be eager to make a statement with a win against a marquee side like Bengaluru FC. Juan Ferrando, the Spanish manager is in charge of the club and he will look to continue with the attacking philosophies put in place by former manager Sergio Lobera. Opponents Bengaluru FC have a stable manager in Carles Cuadrat who knows the club inside out and will bank on Indian talents to deliver the goods. Ahead of the FC Goa and Bengaluru FC game, we take a look at the players to watch out. FCG vs BFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC Last 5 Encounters in Indian Super League.

Sunil Chhetri

One of the greatest Indian footballer ever, Sunil Chhetri still instils a lot of fear in opposition defence with his movement and finishing. He may start out from the wide to enable Deshorn Brown to play as the no 9. He is also BFC’s leading goal scorer which is not a surprise.

Udanta Singh

A tireless runner on the wings, Indian international Udanta Singh creates a lot of chances with his pin point crossing. His work rate is second to none in the team and can close down the opposition full-backs with ease.

Harmanjot Khabra – The Indian midfielder has been playing at the top level for close to 14 years now and his experience is vital for the team. He will dictate the tempo of the game against FC Goa and try and maintain constant supply to his attackers.

Lenny Rodrigues

The former Churchill Brothers player was one of the stars of the I-League and since making his move to FC Goa in 2018, he has been a great addition to the Gaurs. One of the highlights of his game is his discipline and it is very rare to find him out of position and leaving the backline exposed. FCG vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for FC Goa vs Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Igor Angulo

The Spanish forward has the tough task of replacing FC Goa legend Ferran Corominas who bid goodbye to the club recently. He was a huge success in the Polish league and it will be interesting to see how he settles in at his new club.

Goa will find it difficult to break down Bengaluru FC as has been the case in the past. Expect BFC to notch up a 0-1 win.

