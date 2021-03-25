The Indian football team returns to international action after a year as they take on Oman in a friendly match. The clash will be played at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on March 25, 2021 (Thursday). The coronavirus pandemic had a huge impact on the sport and both national teams will be aiming for a positive return to competitive action. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Oman football match live streaming can scroll down below. Is Sunil Chhetri Playing Tonight in IND vs OMN International Friendly 2021? Check Predicted Starting XI of Both India and Oman Football Teams.

This will be the first game between the two since their meetings in World Cup qualifiers, where Oman emerged victorious in both games, winning 2-1 and 1-0, away and home respectively. India will be aiming to break this run of defeats against their Asian rivals but will have to do so without record scorer and captain Sunil Chhetri, who is currently sidelined due to a positive COVID-19 diagnosis.

India vs Oman, Football Friendly 2021 Match Time and Schedule in India

The friendly game between India and Oman will be played at the Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum Stadium in Dubai on March 25, 2021 (Thursday). The game has a scheduled time of 07:15 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch India vs Oman, Football Friendly 2021 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online in India

Fans in India can watch India vs Oman, Football Friendly 2021 on the Eurosport HD channel. Eurosport is the official broadcaster for both of India’s international friendlies this month but won’t telecast this game on its SD channel. Fans can also watch the friendly on online platforms as Jio TV will provide the online streaming of India vs Oman. Fans can also watch the game live on Oman Sports TV.

