The Indian Super League 2020-21 match will be played between Mumbai City FC and Hyderabad FC. The match will be held at the GMC Stadium in Goa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match. But before that, we shall have a look at the preview of the game. So the match is held between the teams that are placed in top four spots of the ISL 2020-21. Mumbai City FC is placed on number one of the ISL 2020-21 points table. MCFC vs HFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

Mumbai City FC has won eight games, lost one. The remaining match ended with a draw. Hyderabad FC who has had a bad start at the start of the tournament recovered quite well. The team has so far won four matches out of 10. HFC has faced three losses and an equal number of draws. All eyes will be on the two main strikers of the team- Mumbai City FC’s Adam le Fondre and Hyderabad FC’s Aridane Santana. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the match below.

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 16, 2021 (Saturday). The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Hyderabad FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the MCFC vs HFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MCFC vs HFC clash online for fans.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 16, 2021 06:48 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).