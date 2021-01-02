Finally its the New Year and we have Indian Super League 2020-21 which starts again after as shorts break. Now we have Mumbai City vs Kerala Blasters FC match which will be held later today in the evening. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the match, but before that let's have a look at the ISL 2020-21 points table. So ATK Mohun Bagan is placed on number one of the points table with 17 points in their kitty. Whereas, Mumbai City FC is placed on number two of the points table with 16 points. Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of MCFC vs OFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Mumbai City FC team has so far played seven games in the tournament and have had the last laugh on five occasions. One of their matches ended with a draw and they lost that one remaining game. Whereas, Kerala Blasters FC has won only one game in the ISL 2020-21 so far. The team has won three games and faced an equal number of draws. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the match.

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC ISL 2020-21 match will be played on January 2, 2021 (Saturday). The match will take place at the Tilak Maidan in Vasco de Gama, Goa and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can live telecast the Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans need to switch to Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of Mumbai City FC vs Kerala Blasters FC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming the MCFC vs KBFC clash online for fans.

