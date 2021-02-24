Odisha FC are up against Mumbai City FC in the upcoming fixture of Hero Indian Super League 2020-21. The encounter takes place at the GMC Ground in Bambolim on Wednesday (February 24). Both sides had entirely contrasting journeys this season which makes Mumbai City firm favourites for this fixture. While the Mariners are second in the team standings with 34 points in 18 games and would like to narrow down the gap with ATK Mohun Bagan, Odisha FC are reeling at the last position and are out of the playoff race. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the live streaming, live telecast and other details of OFC vs MCFC match. ISL 2020-21 Points Table Updated.

The two teams have played each other only on three occasions. While the first two meetings went in Odisha FC’s favour, Mumbai City FC defeated the juggernauts 2-0 earlier this season. Rowllin Borges and Bartholomew Ogbeche netted goals to take their side to an emphatic win. Given the recent form of both sides, the scoreline would be similar for this fixture. Hence, Odisha FC must be at their prime to upset the Mariners. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the streaming and other details. OFC vs MCFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Team.

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Match Time and Schedule in India

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City match in ISL 2020-21 will be played at the GMC Ground in Bambolim. The game will be held on February 24 (Wednesday) and it has a scheduled start time of 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Live Telecast and Free Live Streaming Online Available in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of Odisha FC vs Mumbai City FC match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster for Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD and Star Sports Hindi HD channels to catch the live-action of the OFC vs MCFC match. Those fans not able to follow the clash live on television can enjoy the game live online on Disney+Hotstar, which will be live-streaming match online for fans.

