Carabao Cup 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Huddersfield will be hosting Manchester City in the third round of the EFL Cup, with the visitors looking to secure a smooth passage to the Round of 16. Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City were close to securing a major win over Arsenal in their previous match, only to be denied by a late Gabriel Martinelli equaliser. The club has been in decent form in recent weeks and will be confident of getting the job done here. Hosts Huddersfield play in the third tier of English football and it will be a major challenge for them to compete against one of the top clubs in the league. Huddersfield versus Manchester City will start at 12:15 AM IST. Liverpool 2-1 Southampton, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike Score as 10-Man Reds Secure Spot in Fourth Round of EFL Cup (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Joe Low and Josh Feeney will form the centre-back pairing for Huddersfield with Lee Nicholls in goal. Joe Tylor will be playing as the lone striker up top, while Alfie May looks to create chances in the final third as the advanced playmaker. Ryan Ledson and David Kasumu in midfield will sit deep and try and protect the backline.

Rayan Cherki, Mateo Kovacic, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri continue to miss out for Manchester City due to injuries. Abdukodir Khusanov and Nathan Ake will get the opportunity to form the defensive partnership, while Nico Gonzalez, John Stones, and Matheus Nunes will be part of the midfield three. Phil Foden as a false nine is more of a necessity in order to give Erling Haaland a rest. Lincoln City 1-2 Chelsea, Carabao Cup 2025-26: Tyrique George, Facundo Buonanotte Score as Blues Avoid Upset to Enter EFL Cup Fourth Round (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Huddersfield vs Manchester City Match Details

Match Huddersfield vs Manchester City Date Thursday, September 25 Time 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Accu Stadium, Huddersfield Live Streaming, Telecast Details No live telecast, FanCode (Live Streaming)

When is Huddersfield vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match? See Date, Time and Venue

Manchester City will take on Huddersfield in the Carabao Cup 2025-26 on Thursday, September 25. The Huddersfield vs Manchester City match will be played at the Accu Stadium in Huddersfield and it will start at 12:15 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Huddersfield vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast partner of the Carabao Cup matches in India. Hence, the EFL Cup 2025-26 matches will not be available on the TV channels for fans. For the Huddersfield vs Manchester City online viewing option, read below.

How to Get Live Streaming Online of Huddersfield vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2025-26 Football Match?

Although there is no broadcasting partner of the Carabao Cup 2025-26 in India. Fans in India can still watch the Huddersfield vs Manchester City, Carabao Cup 2025-26 match. Fans can watch the Carabao Cup 2025-26 live streaming online on the FanCode app and website with a Manchester City match pass (Rs 99) or a tour pass (Rs 149). Manchester City are a quality team and we should expect goals galore in their favour this evening

