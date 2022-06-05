Budapest, June 05: England dominated the midfield but were unable to break through a stubborn Hungary defence, as the hosts won the UEFA Nations League A Group 3 encounter 1-0 at the Puskas Arena here.

Dominik Szoboszlai's second-half penalty ensured victory for Hungary, while it also meant that it was the first time England lost a match in all competitions within regular time for 23 games, with the last coming against Belgium in the UEFA Nations League in November 2020.

The 21-year-old Szobszlai kept his nerve to secure all three points for the home side as he fired home his penalty with 66 minutes played after Reece James was adjudged to have fouled Zsolt Nagy, according to englandfootball.com.

Gareth Southgate included two debutants -- Leicester City defender James Justin and West Ham United forward Jarrod Bowen -- in the starting XI, while James Justin and Jarrod Bowen were given their first England senior team starts. Hungary 1-0 England, Nations League: Dominik Szoboszlai's Penalty Sinks Three Lions (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Harry Kane had England's first sight at goal in just the fourth minutes, with the captain cutting inside from the left and curling a shot just wide of the far post. England continued to dominated the opening exchanges, with debutant Bowen firing a shot at goal that was blocked by Attila Szalai.

Hungary were a threat on the counter throughout the first-half and nearly took the lead in the 12th minute when a dangerous cross into the England box was met by Szoboszlai, who slotted his shot under Jordan Pickford only for Conor Coady to intercept in the nick of time.

Emboldened by the initial forays, the hosts continued to create chances with wing-back Loic Nego putting in another cross that caused Trent Alexander-Arnold to take evasive action. While the possession was dominated by England before the break, they were unable to create many clear-cut chances.

Hungary opened the scoring in the 66th minutes, with Szoboszlai firing home from the penalty spot after James was adjudged to have felled Nagy in the box. The goal spurred England into action as Southgate's team went in search of an equaliser.

Harry Maguire's cross-field pass found Bowen in the box, but the West Ham man could only volley straight at Gulacsi, before Jude Bellingham's shot from 18 yards was blocked by Szalai.

England continued to press for the equaliser, with Kane firing two shots at the near post after being played in by James and then Jack Grealish, but the home defence held firm.

