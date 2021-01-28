Hyderabad FC and Bengaluru FC are all set to lock horns with each other in the Indian Super League 2021. The match will be held at the Tilak Maidan in Goa. In this article, we shall have a look at the live streaming and free telecast details of the game, but before that, let’s have a look at the preview of the match first. The two teams have had quite a contrasting fortunes in the ISL 2020-21. Hyderabad FC is placed on number four of the Indian Super League 2020-21 points table owing to their recent wins in the tournament. HFC vs BFC Dream11 Team Prediction in ISL 2020–21: Tips to Pick Goalkeeper, Defenders, Midfielders and Forwards for Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC in Indian Super League 7 Football Match.

The team has played 13 games so far in the tournament and winning four of them. The team has faced six draws and HFC lost the remaining games. Bengaluru FC on the other hand, have had a tough time in the ISL 2020-21. The team is placed on number nine with three wins out of 13. The team has lost five games and an equal number of matches ended with a draw. Now, let’s have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The game will be played on January 28 (Thursday) and it is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Fans can watch the live telecast of the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2020-21 on Star Sports channels. Star Sports is the official broadcaster of Indian Super League season 7 in India and will be live streaming the matches. Fans can tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Hindi and its HD substitutes to catch the live-action.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC, Indian Super League 2020-21 Football Match?

Those unable to follow the Hyderabad FC vs Bengaluru FC match on television can also follow the game online. Disney+Hotstar, the OTT of Star Network, will be live streaming the HFC vs BFC clash online for its fans in India. JIO subscribers can also follow the match live on JIO TV.

