Hyderabad is rock bottom in the Indian Super League points table but has managed to avoid defeat in their last two games. Their last game against Chennaiyin before the international break was special as it was their first win of the season. The club is going through some rough times both on and off the pitch and finishing the campaign on a high note will be on top of their agenda. Next up for them is a match against Mumbai City FC at home, who are the league leaders. The Islanders have 41 points from 19 games and are flying high. They head into the game on the back of three straight victories which is impressive. ISL 2023–24: Mumbai City FC Face Upbeat Hyderabad FC Test in Pursuit of League Shield.

Mohammad Rafi received a red card in the closing stages of the game against Chennaiyin and hence he will not feature for Hyderabad this evening. Sajjad Hussain Parray scored the only goal of the game and his performance as full-back was notable too. Joseph Sunny will play the lone striker role and he will have Makan Chothe as the attacking midfielder behind him. ISL 2023–24: Gutsy Chennaiyin FC Thrash Mohun Bagan Super Giant 3–2 in Pulsating Clash.

Vikram Pratap Singh is in the form of his life at the moment with Mumbai City FC and heads into the contest, scoring a hat-trick against NorthEast United FC. It will not be a surprise if he finds the back of the net again. Lallianzuala Chhangte has done well in the false strike role, allowing Alberto Noguera and Lalengmawia Ralte to excel as attacking midfielders.

Hyderabad FC will face Mumbai City FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Monday, April 1. The HFC vs MCFC match will be played at the Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad, India and it has a scheduled start time of 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1, Sports18 1 and 3 SD/HD (English Commentary) channels, Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to get the live telecast viewing option of the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC match. For live streaming details, scroll down.

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will provide a live stream viewing option of the Hyderabad FC vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Hyderabad will feel the break came at the wrong time for them, considering they were building momentum. Expect Mumbai to secure an important win here.

