I-League 2019–20: Mohun Bagan to Be Declared Champions As AIFF Decide to Cancel Remaining Matches Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

The remaining matches of I-League 2019-20 is set to be cancelled with table toppers Mohun Bagan to be declared champions, the All Indian Football Federation said following its meeting on Saturday. I-League 2019-20 had come to a halt due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown and with the lockdown further extended until May 3, the AIFF and I-League organisers decided to cancel the remaining matches of the football tournament and declare league leaders Mohun Bagan as the champions for the 2019-20 season.

Mohun Bagan, winners of the competition in 2014-15, had already sealed the premiership with their 2-1 win over Aizawl FC before the league came to an abrupt halt. They led second-placed East Bengal by 16 points with only four league matches remaining and would have won the league under normal circumstances. Mohun Bagan were placed at the top of the table with 39 points from 16 games when the league stopped. While East Bengal from the same number of matches had 23 points.

Mohun Bagan to Be Declared I-League Champions

Remaining I-League matches to be cancelled due to nationwide lockdown, Mohun Bagan to be declared champions — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 18, 2020

The AIFF had earlier informed that a meeting involving all office bearers of the league will be held via video-conferencing on Saturday here the fate of the league will be decided. "There is no time left for us to conduct the I-League. It is certain to be cancelled. The meeting will be held via a video-conference," the AIFF official told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

AIFF to Take Decision After Meeting

While Mohun Bagan would have been the champions had the season finished on regular terms, East Bengal, Punjab FC and Real Kashmir were fighting for the runner-up spot. The season was halted with a total of 28 matches remaining and the relegation place still undecided.