Real Madrid and Barcelona could spend big in the coming summer transfer window with both La Liga clubs in need of centre-backs. Real could lose either of Raphael Varane and Sergio Ramos at the end of this season while Barcelona are yet to replace Carles Puyol and with Gerard Pique ageing, the Catalonian club could hit the market fora centre-back. Puyol retired in 2014. But Barcelona have failed to replace him in their back-line. That could, however, end this summer with the club eyeing RB Leipzig's Ibrahima Konate. Real Madrid are also chasing the same centre-back and want him as a back should either of Ramos and Varane leave. Real Madrid vs Barcelona El Clasico 2021 Match Date and Time Confirmed!

The 21-year-old Frenchman is one of Europe's brightest prospect and has caught the attraction of several top European clubs, including Madrid and Barca. Since making his move to the Bundesliga club in 2017, Konate has formed a solid partnership with Dayot Upamecano and transformed the club into a Bundesliga heavyweight. Leipzig are second in the German league only four behind champion Bayern Munich. They have conceded the joint-lowest number of goals in the Bundesliga this season. Real Madrid Qualifies in Quarter-Finals of UCL 2020-21, Netizens Hail Los Blancos As They Beat Atalanta 3-1 (Read Tweets).

Upamecano was initially the target for both Spanish clubs but with the Frenchman signing for Bayern last month and so clubs have now turned to Donate. Barcelona are also set to sign Manchester City's Eric Garcia on a free transfer in June and could pair the Spaniard with Konate should they beat Real Madrid for his signature.

Konate has a 45 million release clause but RB Leipzig are reportedly willing to negotiate a deal for the centre-back should the right offer come in the summer transfer window. Barcelona and Real Madrid are not in a position to meet Leipzig's buy-out clause and are dependent on Leipzig negotiating a deal. Konate though is not the only option for Real, who also have David Alaba, Pau Torres and Jules Kounde on their radar.

Apart from Real and Barcelona, Konate has also emerged as a target for Manchester United, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain. United have long been in the hunt for a proper centre-back and the need for one has been emphasised in the manner they have conceded late goals and dropped points.

