Mumbai, July 30: India have been drawn alongside Tajikistan, Islamic Republic of Iran and Afghanistan in Group B of the CAFA Nations Cup 2025, with their campaign kicking off against hosts Tajikistan on August 29 in Dushanbe. The Central Asian regional tournament, scheduled from August 31-September 8, will serve as preparation for India ahead of the AFC Asian Cup 2027 Qualifiers Final Round. India National Football Team To Play CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Next, Blue Tigers Set To Replace Malaysia For Four-Nation Tournament: Report.

India's next two group matches will be against Iran on September 1 and Afghanistan on September 4. The top two teams from each group will advance to the play-offs on September 8. Group winners will clash in the final in Tashkent, while runners-up will battle for third place in Dushanbe.

Group A, to be played in Tashkent, features hosts Uzbekistan, Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan and invited side Oman. India and Oman are the two guest teams in the eight-nation event. Iran are the defending champions, having beaten Uzbekistan 1-0 in the 2023 final.

CAFA Nations Cup 2025 Draw: Group A (Tashkent): Uzbekistan (H), Kyrgyz Republic, Turkmenistan, Oman

Group B (Dushanbe): Tajikistan (H), IR Iran, Afghanistan, India

India's Fixtures: Aug 29: vs Tajikistan; Sep 1: vs IR Iran; Sep 4: vs Afghanistan.

