India Under-23 men’s national team went down to hosts Malaysia Under-23 national team 1-2 in the first of the two friendly matches at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on Friday. The winners led 1-0 at half time with Saravanan Thirumurgan (33’) scoring the goal and increasing the lead four minutes after resumption through Muhamad Alif Zikri Bin Zaini Anuar. India 0-0 Afghanistan, 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier Result: Indian Football Team Miss Chances, Play out Goalless Draw Against Lions of Khorasan.

India U23, coached by former India defender Naushad Moosa, reduced the margin when Chingamgbam Shivaldo Singh found the mark in the 78th minute, according to information provided by the AIFF here on Friday. The second and last friendly match will be played on Monday at the same venue.

