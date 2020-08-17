Manchester United has been ousted from the Europa League 2019-20 as they lost to Sevilla by 2-1. After the second goal was conceded by the Man United, Bruno Fernandes had been involved in a spat with Lindelof. It implied that Bruno was slamming Lindelof and apparently was blaming the latter for kind of goal that was conceded. The incident was shared on social media by the fans. After the match, Bruno explained the same and downplayed the incident. Bruno had scored the first goal of the match in the first nine minutes as he converted a penalty into a goal. SEV 2-1 MUN, Europa League 2019-20 Match Result: Sevilla Stun Manchester United to Enter Finals.

Suso brought in an equaliser at the 26th minute of the match. At the 78th minute, Luuk de Jong was the one who scored the second goal after Sevilla. This surely did not go down well with Fernandes and he was seen slamming Lindelof. The two had quite a heated exchange. However, Bruno Fernandes downplayed the incident and he explained the same in the post-match conference and said that it was normal. Check out the video below:

He went on to say that it's not about Victor and it will happen many more times in football. "It's normal when you concede. It's not about me or Victor. What happened between me and Victor is normal," Fernandes told BT Sport. "It will happen many more times in football. We need to see the mistakes everybody did and improve," he further said in an interview.

