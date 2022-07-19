For Inter Miami, they will head into this game on the back of an impressive 3-2 comeback victory over Charlotte on Sunday evening. Their coach Phill Neville would take the Barcelona match as a high-voltage training match ahead of their MLS game against New York City on July 23. The Miami Outfit have players like Gonzalo Higuain, Kieran Gibbs and DeAndre Yedlin, who could change the fate of any match in a fraction of second with their skills and brilliance. On the other hand, Barcelona, who held onto a 1-1 draw against Olot in their opening club friendly, would look to run their Spanish magic during the Miami game. It is expected that Aubameyang, Pedri, Kessi, Christensen and Ousmane Dembele all will play in this game. However, it remains to be seen whether Frankie de Jong would get any minutes who has been heavily linked with Manchester United move despite the player's refusal. It's uncertain whether Lewandowski would play or not as he has just joined his new team and has not trained yet, but Raphinha could start from the bench. This match would be a training drill for Xavi's men to get ready for the biggest club fixture, El Classico as the Catalan side would face the mighty Real Madrid in their next club friendly on July 24.

When is Inter Miami vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies 2022? Know Date, Time and Venue

The Inter Miami vs Barcelona match would be played on July 20, 2022 (Wednesday) at DRV PNK Stadium. The game has a scheduled start time of 5:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of Inter Miami vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately there will be no live TV coverage of Inter Miami vs Barcelona match in India. Fans can not watch this game on TV.

How To Get Free Online Live Streaming Of Inter Miami vs Barcelona, Club Friendlies 2022?

Indian fans can watch Inter Miami vs Barcelona game on Barca TV+ as it would provide the live streaming of the match. To get the live commentary of this clash, fans can follow official facebook and Twitter page and website of Barcelona.