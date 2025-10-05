Inter Miami will be back in action in the MLS 2025 as they will take on New England Revolution in their next match. Inter Miami have had a mixed campaign so far in the MLS. They have dropped points in their last two games. In the previous game, they suffered a 3-5 loss against Chicago Fire and before that, they had to settle for a 1-1 draw with Toronto. They are at the fourth place now, with 56 points from 31 games. Philadelphia Union, who occupy the top spot in the Eastern Conference League table have 63 points from 32 games. The MLS is entering its business end and Inter Miami will have to start winning every game to cover the gap. Lionel Messi Expresses Excitement for Three-Day India Tour, Says ‘Very Special Country; I’ve Good Memories From 14 Years Ago’.

New England Revolution are going through a transition phase, as they have recently parted ways with Caleb Porter as the head coach. His assistant Pablo Moreira has taken over the club on an interim basis until the end of the season. New England Revolution won just two out of the last 14 games played and as a result, he was sacked with only four matches remaining in the regular. It will be diccifult for Moreira to change the fortune of the club against a star-studded team like Inter Miami.

Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS 2025 Match Details

Match Inter Miami vs New England Revolution Date Sunday, October 5 Time 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) Venue Chase Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida Live Streaming, Telecast Details Apple TV (Live Streaming)

When is Inter Miami vs New England Revolution, MLS 2025 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

Inter Miami will host New England Revolution in MLS 2025 (Major League Soccer) on Sunday, October 5. The Inter Miami vs New England Revolution match is set to be played at the Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and it will kick off at 5:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). Cristano Ronaldo Opens Insparya Hair Loss Clinic in Riyadh, Says 'Saudi Arabia is Like My Second Home'.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs New England Revolution, MLS 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcast available for the MLS 2025 match in India. As a result, the fans will not be able to watch the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution match live on television in India. For the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution match in MLS 2025, online viewing options are listed below.

How to Watch Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS 2025 Football Match?

Although the Inter Miami vs New England RevolutionMLS 2025 live telecast is not available, fans do have an online viewing option. Fans in India can watch the Inter Miami vs New England Revolution live streaming online on Apple TV, but they would need to have an MLS season pass.

