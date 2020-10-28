New Delhi, October 28: Hyderabad FC have added goalkeeper Manas Dubey (19) and midfielder Mark Zothanpuia (18) to their side ahead of the 2020-21 Indian Super League campaign.

Manas and Mark join defenders Nikhil Prabhu, Kynsailang Khongsit and attacker Ishan Dey who have all been promoted to the first team from the reserve side for the upcoming season.

Manas has signed an extension till the end of the 2022-23 season. The Varanasi-born shot-stopper has featured in the local leagues in Pune and Mumbai as well as the U18 Youth League. ISL 2020-21: Mumbai City FC Complete Loan Move for Spanish Midfielder Hernan Santana.

"I am delighted to continue nurturing my abilities with Hyderabad FC. My work ethic will strive me towards being the best version of myself every day and I hope to contribute to the team in a positive way," Manas said.

Mark, on the other hand, played as a midfielder for the HFC reserve side last season. He made five appearances for the club in the 2nd Division League campaign and was one of the impressive performers for the side. The Serchhip-born youngster has also featured in the Mizoram Premier League for Chanmari FC.

"I am very happy to sign a long-term contract with the club and I am fully excited for the challenge ahead. I will give my all on the pitch for this club," said Mark, after penning an extension till the end of the 2023-24 season

Meanwhile, head coach Manolo Marquez joined the squad and oversaw his first pre-season training session for the club, at HFC's Training Ground in Guirim on Tuesday.

"Getting back to training felt really good. We spent a long time away from our passion and we spoke about the same with the staff before the start of the training session. I think everyone who loves football would enjoy getting back on to the field," said Manolo.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 28, 2020 05:11 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).