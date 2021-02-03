SC East Bengal manager Robbie Fowler was in hot waters when reports emerged that the former Liverpool striker had allegedly racially abused referees during the Indian Super League 2020-21 game last month. However, the ISL club have released an official statement refuting racism charges against their head coach. Fowler has been summoned by the All India Football Federation's (AIFF) disciplinary committee. Odisha FC Sack Head Coach Stuart Baxter After His 'Rape' Remark Following Jamshedpur Loss.

East Bengal released a statement rubbish racism claim against manager Robbie Fowler. ‘While the Club is mindful of the gravity of an allegation of racism, Mr Fowler's comments on the refereeing were in no way racist. The disciplinary charge from the All India Football Federation which Mr Fowler will be responding to also does not allude to any racist connotations in Mr Fowler’s comments,’ the club said.

CLUB STATEMENT pic.twitter.com/undeZVcxez — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) February 3, 2021

‘SC East Bengal is appalled at the unfounded and misplaced report and strongly condemns the report. The Club distances itself from the baseless report which appears to be grounded in conjecture. SC East Bengal expresses its absolute support for Mr Fowler, in the face of any attempt to discredit his image as a global football icon.’ SC East Bengal added.

The alleged incident occurred during East Bengal’s clash against FC Goa which was played on January 29, 2021, where the Englishman expressed the unfairness in refereeing decisions. However, the club have clarified that the Liverpool legend's comments had no racist connotations. The AIFF disciplinary committee headed by Usha Nath Banerjee will summon the East Bengal coach on Wednesday.

