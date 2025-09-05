Spain national football team handed hosts Bulgaria national football team a crushing defeat in their first Group E game of the FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers. Spain defeated Bulgaria 0-3, with goals from Mikel Oyarzabal in the fifth minute, Marc Cucurella in minute 30, and Mikel Merino in the 38th minute, all being netted in the first half. There was only one booking in the entire Bulgaria vs Spain match, with Spanish defender Robin Le Normand receiving a yellow in the 39th minute. Lamine Yamal and Martin Zubimendi also had their valuable contributions to the game, assisting on the third and first goals respectively for La Roja, at the National Sports Academy Vasil Levski in Sofia. Lionel Messi Breaks Down in Tears As Fans Pay Tribute to Him Before His Potential Last Match in Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers (Watch Video).

FIFA World Cup 2026 European Qualifiers, Bulgaria 0-3 Spain

🏁 ꜰᴜʟʟ ᴛɪᴍᴇ!! First three points of the World Cup qualifiers safely in the bag. 👏🔥 🇧🇬 🆚 🇪🇸 | 0-3 | 90+3’ 📖 Read the match report: https://t.co/TdwVt6vQaL#VamosEspaña | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/6qbO3aBaiL — Spanish Football (@SpainIsFootball) September 4, 2025

Bulgaria vs Spain, Full Highlights

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)