Jadon Sancho Transfer Update: Manchester United Agree Personal Terms With Borussia Dortmund Star

Jadon Sancho (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho has been the priority for Manchester United for quite some time and it looks like the Red Devils will finally get their man. After the impact of Bruno Fernandes, the record English champions are looking to bolster their forward line even further and the former Manchester City academy graduate is considered as the main man. Sancho has been Dortmund’s best performer this season and has registered double figures in both goals and assists so far. Marco Reus Urges Jadon Sancho Target to Stay at Borussia Dortmund.

According to a recent report from English news outlet The Sun, Manchester United are increasingly confident of securing the services of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund in the summer. It is understood that 20-year-old has agreed on personal terms with for a move to Old Trafford including salary, bonuses and length of the contract. Manchester United in Talks With Jadon Sancho’s Agent.

It is reported that United are yet to finalise a transfer fee with the German club which is expected to be a record amount for a British club. Last month Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano stated that Dortmund will not budge on their asking price for the English prodigy and will not sell him for less than €110 million.

Speaking of other transfer moves for Manchester United, Real Madrid have reportedly pulled out from the race to sign Harry Kane which has left the door open for the Premier League club to get their desired number nine in the summer. But Spurs have set a £200 million asking price for the forward which may be the deciding factor.