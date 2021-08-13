Fans who have been waiting impatiently to watch Jadon Sancho in action for Manchester United might just have to wait a little longer as head coach Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has stated that the England international isn't ready to hit the ground as of now. United finally got Sancho's signature after a year of negotiations and discussions with Borussia Dortmund. The winger completed his much-awaited move to the Premier League and Manchester United have big hopes that he would feature for them prominently throughout the season and help them win silverware, something that has evaded them for many years now. Harry Maguire Feels New Signing Jadon Sancho Can Be a ‘Real Star’ at Manchester United

But the young player hasn't had much practice at United and is unlikely to feature for the Red Devils in their Premier League opening clash against Leeds United on Saturday, August 14. While talking about Sancho's fitness, Solskjaer said, "He has had a holiday after the European Championships and then he has been a little sick, unfortunately. He has had one-and-a-half training sessions with us, so he has not trained much. It may take some time before he gets into top shape, but throughout the season he will be very important to us. He is a player I am sure will give us many happy moments in the years to come."

Manchester United did do well in the Premier League last season, finishing second in the table and also reached the Europa League final, where they lost to Unai Emery's Villarreal on penalties. Some impact signings in form of Sancho and World Cup-winning defender Raphael Varane have already add a good amount of boost to Manchester United's squad as they widely expected to challenge sides like Manchester City and Chelsea for the league title this time around.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2021 02:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).