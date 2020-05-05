Jadon Sancho & Kylian Mbappe Transfer News Update: Liverpool Coach Jurgen Klopp Keeps Door Open for ‘Talented Pair’

Jadon Sancho, Kylian Mbappe and Jurgen Klopp (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has kept the door open for the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Jadon Sancho but is reluctant to identify the club’s targets for whenever the transfer window reopens. Liverpool are among a host of clubs linked to the PSG and Borussia Dortmund pair but have so far not made any contact for either. And while Klopp considers both to be sensational talents, he is reluctant to be drawn into admitting Liverpool’s interest in both. Liverpool, runaway leaders in the Premier League and the defending European champions, have been constantly linked Sancho while they also remain interested in Mbappe, should he decide to leave France. Cristiano Ronaldo Had Agreed for a Manchester United Return During Alex Ferguson’s Final Managerial Season: Patrice Evra.

Asked about the club’s potential transfer targets, Klopp admitted that there were many talented performers out there that would easily fit into his vision for Anfield and those the club could push for deals in the future, but at the moment he is happy with the young bunch he has. “Sadio Mane is young enough and Mo Salah is young enough to be in that group for the next few years,” the former Dortmund coach told beIN Sports. Timo Werner Transfer News Update: Barcelona Favourite to Sign RB Leipzig Striker After Liverpool Withdraw Interest.

“I am completely happy with the boys that I have, but I never thought about the others. When I am at a club then I work with the players I have, I don’t dream about other players,” the German added. “If we can get one of them in the future, we will see, but we will make the best of the situation we have.”

When pressed on the club’s link to some superstars and future potentials, Klopp refused to grab headlines with any comment. “Look, I cannot answer those kinds of questions without creating headlines the next day, I know that's what I don't want to do. I love them all and there's a few more players out there. They are all exceptional players.

“The players they are now because of their own attitude, because of their skills and all that stuff and I love watching them but I have no problem that I never trained one of them,” he said. The 52-year-old, who has already worked with some of the world’s finest talents at Dortmund, however, agreed that he would love the opportunity to work with them.

Klopp was also asked on the player he would love to coach among the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Sergio Aguero. "Where is Neymar on that list? Where is [Robert] Lewandowski on that list?” he asked. “There are so many good players out there, and they are all really good. I had Lewandowski. Mbappe has the biggest future. We can speak about Jadon Sancho as well, so they’re all coming up.”