Jamshedpur FC and FC Goa are all set to take on each other in the ISL 2021-22. The match will be held at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa and the game has a start time of 07.30 pm IST. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the game. But before that, let's quickly have a look at the preview of the game. So, talking about the head-to-head details of the two teams, out of the nine times the two have met each other, FC Goa outweighs Jamshedpur FC. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

FC Goa has won five games and the Jamshedpur has won three. The remaining games have ended with a draw. Jamshedpur FC is placed on number three of the ISL 2021-22 points table with 19 points in their kitty. A win here would simply mean that they would be on number two. On the other hand, FC Goa has been inconsistent this season. They are placed on number nine of the points table. Their chances of qualifying for the playoffs look slim. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below.

When is Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Athletic Stadium, Bambolim, Goa. The match will take place on January 28, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Jamshedpur FC vs FC Goa match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+Hotstar will be live streaming the JFC Vs FCG clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

