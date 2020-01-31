January Transfer Window Deadline Day: From Fernando Torres’ Chelsea Move to Philippe Coutinho’s Barcelona Deal, Here Are Some Top Last Day Football Transfers

Fernando Torres and Philippe Coutinho (Photo Credits: Twitter)

It’s January 31st, which means the deadline day of the winter transfer window has arrive and clubs around Europe need to move quick if they want to sign their desired players. This transfer window is not usually known for big-money signings but this was not the case this time around. As Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, signed Erling Brut Haaland while Manchester United secured the services of Bruno Fernandes. In this article, we take a look at some of the best signings that happened on the deadline day of the January transfer window. Manchester United Transfer News Update: Bruno Fernandes on His Way to Old Trafford for Medical Ahead of Potential Move.

Though the January Transfer Window is not known for its galactico signings, we have seen some huge players switch club’s over the years. Arguably the biggest transfer that happed in this window was when Barcelona broke the bank to sign Philippe Coutinho for a world record fee of 160 million euros. One of the January signings that took everyone by surprise was the Fernando Torres to Chelsea in 2011 as the entire footballing world was stunned by this move. Here are some of the biggest football transfers that happened in January over the years. New Manchester United Signing Bruno Fernandes Hails Cristiano Ronaldo As Major Influence in Red Devils Move.

Fernando Torres to Chelsea in 2011

The entire footballing universe was stunned when Chelsea announced the signing of Fernando Torres in 2011 for 50 million pounds. Torres, a former Liverpool darling, infamously left the Reds to join the Blues in search of trophies and accolades. He had a tough time at the London club but did win the Champions league in 2012.

Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona in 2018

One of the most expensive transfers in football history happened when Barcelona signed Phillipe Coutinho in January 2018. The Spanish side paid a transfer fee of around 160 million euros to acquire his services from Liverpool. The Brazilian was brilliant in his first season at the Catalan club but faded away in the coming seasons mostly due to being played out of position.

Luis Suarez to Liverpool in 2011

The Uruguayan was signed for 23 million pounds in order to partner Fernando Torres in attack but the Spaniard moved away from Merseyside in the same window. Luis Suarez’s time at Liverpool was barred with controversy but he has surely etched his name as one of the greatest strikers in Liverpool and Premier League history. He won the golden boot in the 2013-14 campaign and then left for Barcelona at the end of the season.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Arsenal in 2018

Arsenal’s search for a well-established strike ended when the Gunners signed Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 for 56 million pounds. This was a part of a three-way deal which saw Oliver Giroud move to Chelsea from Arsenal and Michy Bathsuayi transferred from the Blues to the Yellow and Blacks. All the clubs finally ended the merry-go-round on January 31 and announced the deal,

Kevin De Bruyne to Chelsea in 2012

The one that got away. Blues announced the signing of the Belgium midfielder from Genk on the deadline day of January 2012 for just seven million pounds. He spent the rest of the season on loan at Genk and returned in the following summer. After failing to secure a place in Blues starting XI, he left for Wolfsburg in 2014 and returned to Premier League in 2015 with Man City. Since then the playmaker has been one of the best players in the world and Chelsea surely do regret selling him.

The New Year has seen some big-name signings as well, Bruno Fernandes to Manchester United was a long and a confusing saga as the deal was agreed and broke numerous amounts of time while Erling Haaland to Borussia Dortmund wasn’t as hectic as the Fernandes saga but more of a surprising one. With the Norwegian incoming at the German side, striker Paco Alcacer has moved back to Spain with Villareal. Defending European champions Liverpool have also strengthen their squad by adding Takumi Minimano.