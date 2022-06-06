Brazil will return to international action as they take on Japan in a friendly match. The clash will be played at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo on June 06, 2022 (Monday) as both teams aim to fine-tune things ahead of the World Cup. Meanwhile, fans searching for Japan vs Brazil, International Friendly 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Abandoned Brazil vs Argentina 2022 World Cup Qualifier To Be Replayed After FIFA Dismisses Appeal.

Both the teams enter this game on the back of winning results. Japan thrashed Paraguay in their most recent international game while Brazil dominated South Korea. This game will allow both teams to test the depth of their team ahead of the showpiece event in Qatar.

Japan vs Brazil, International Friendly Football Match, Time and Schedule

Japan vs Brazil will take place on June 06, 2022 (Monday) with the football match kick-off time being 03:50 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). The match will be held at the Japan National Stadium in Tokyo.

Japan vs Brazil, International Friendly Football Match, Live Telecast in India available?

There are no official broadcasters for Japan vs Brazil international friendly in India. Hence fans will not be able to watch the ARG vs EST live telecast on their TV sets.

Japan vs Brazil, International Friendly Football Match, Free Live Streaming Online available in India?

Japan vs Brazil friendly game will not be live-streamed on online platforms for fans in India as there are no official broadcasters. Fans can keep up to date with the scores on the social media platforms of both teams.

