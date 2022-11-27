Japan versus Costa Rica clash at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium at Al Rayyan represents two sides who are at two ends of the spectrum in terms of confidence. While Japan is on cloud nine courtesy their win over Germany, Spain absolutely battered Costa Rica in their opening game. The Samurai Blue has an excellent chance for booking their place in the next round of the FIFA World Cup 2022 with a win today. Having made it to the top 16 in three previous editions, the team has the track record to do so. The brilliant bit about their game against Germany was their refusal to crack under pressure and there is a real fighting spirit about them. For Costa Rica, it is going to take an immense performance to get their campaign back on track. They will need to believe in themselves and try and play with vigor. Japan versus Costa Rica will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 3:30 PM IST. Kylian Mbappe Scores Brace As France Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2022 Round of 16 With 2–1 Win Over Denmark (Watch Goal Video Highlights)

Hiroki Sakai and Takehiro Tomiyasu, the stalwarts of the Japanese defence, are struggling with hamstring injuries and their participation in the game is a major doubt. Takumi Minamino looks set to start for the side with Costa Rica opting for a compact setup and more defensive approach. Daichi Kamada will have the task of coming up with the precision passes for the forward line. FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table Updated Live: Argentina Move to Second Spot in Group C, Keep Round of 16 Hopes Alive

Joel Campbell and Anthony Conteras were mere spectators in the match against Spain and the duo will hope for a much better outing against Japan. While the service to the duo needs to be improved considerably, they will have to be efficient in whatever opportunity comes their way. Keylor Navas did not look his commanding self in the opening game loss and he will need to improve considerably.

Japan will find a way to secure all three points against Costa Rica though the game may have openings far and few between the teams.

When is Japan vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

The Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Ahmed Bin Ali Stadium in Al Rayyan. The game will be held on November 27, 2022 (Sunday) and is scheduled to begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of Japan vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

Sports 18 network holds the live broadcast rights of the Football World Cup 2022 in India, So, fans in India can watch Japan vs Costa Rica FIFA World Cup 2022 match live on Sports 18 in English commentary. For Hindi commentary fans will have to tune into MTV and Sports 18 Khel.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Japan vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

With Sports 18 holding the broadcast rights, the live streaming online of the FIFA World Cup will be available on Jio Cinema mobile app and website. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Japan vs Costa Rica, and FIFA World Cup 2022 match on Jio Cinema for absolutely free. Japan vs Costa Rica Live commentary in English, Hindi, Malayalam, Bengali and Tamil.

