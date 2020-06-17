Jordan Henderson Birthday Special: Lesser-Known Facts About the Liverpool Captain

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson celebrates his 30th birthday today (June 17, 2020). The midfield general joined the Merseyside club in 2011 and has led the club to arguably their most successful era since the turn of the century. He is one of the most important parts of Jurgen Klopp’s machine which keeps the team ticking. So on Henderson’s birthday, we take a look at some lesser-known facts about him. How Jurgen Klopp Transformed Liverpool From 'Doubters' to 'Serial Winners'.

Born in Sunderland, England, Henderson joined the youth academy of his hometown club at the age of eight. The dynamic midfielder broke through the first team in the 2009-10 season making 33 appearances for the club. A successful campaign saw him join Liverpool in 2011 where he continued to impress, finally becoming the successor of Steven Gerrard at Anfield following his departure.

Under his captaincy, Liverpool have won the UEFA Champions League title and are on course to win the first Premier League title in the club’s history. A box-to-box midfielder, Henderson has excelled under Jurgen Klopp and is the engine behind a high-pressing Liverpool team

Facts to Know About Jordan Henderson

Jordan Henderson was born on June 17, 1990, at Sunderland, England.

He joined Sunderland’s youth academy at the age of eight and played as a striker.

Jordan Henderson made his Premier League debut at 18 against Chelsea on November 1, 2008.

Jordan Henderson joined Liverpool in 2011.

He was named Liverpool’s captain in 2015, following the departure of Steven Gerrard.

Henderson led Liverpool to UEFA Champions League and UEFA Super Cup glory in 2019.

He also became first Liverpool captain to win FIFA Club World Cup as the Reds defeated Flamengo in the final.

Henderson has made 55 appearances for England.

Henderson is the only English player to win England Player of the Year award twice, both at U-21 and senior level.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 17, 2020 10:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).