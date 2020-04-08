Jurgen Klopp Recalls the First Time He Met Sadio Mane, Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign Him for Borussia Dortmund

Sadio Mane (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Sadio Mane has become one of the most important players in the Liverpool squad under Jurgen Klopp. The Senegal international joined Liverpool in 2016, one year after the German’s appointment but it was not the only time Klopp had tried to acquire his services. The manager has revealed that he decided to not sign Mane during his time at Borussia Dortmund because he looked like a rapper.’ This meant that the Senegalese moved to Southampton from RB Salzburg in 2014. Liverpool Reverse Decision to Place Non-Playing Staff on Temporary Leave; Apologise to Fans.

Jurgen Klopp has opened up on the first time he met Sadio Mane in a documentary about the life of the Liverpool striker. Speaking in the film, the Reds boss said that he wasn’t impressed with the first impression Mane gave. ‘I remember my first encounter with Sadio. It was in Dortmund. There was a really young guy sitting there. His baseball cap was askew, the blond streak he still has today, he looked like a rapper just starting out.’ Said Klopp. Photo of Sadio Mane Carrying Broken iPhone Screen Guard Goes Viral, but It’s Liverpool Footballer’s Modest Reason for Not Repairing Will Leave You Amazed!.

‘I thought: 'I don't have time for this'. Our team back then really wasn't bad. I needed someone who could handle not being a starter at the very beginning, someone I could develop. I'd say I have a pretty good feeling for people, but was I wrong! I further followed his career and continued success at Salzburg. In Southampton he just dominated.’ Jurgen Klopp added.

Sadio Mane stayed at Southampton for two years and later joined Liverpool. Since his move to the Merseyside, Senegal has been an important player for the Reds scoring 77 times in 161 appearances in all competition and winning the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup.