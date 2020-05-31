'Justice for George Floyd': England Winger Jadon Sancho Reveals T-Shirt Over African American Killing After Scoring for Borussia Dortmund in Bundesliga

England Winger Jadon Sancho. (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Berlin, May 31: England winger Jadon Sancho revealed a T-shirt on Sunday demanding "Justice for George Floyd", another protest in the Bundesliga this weekend at the death of an unarmed black man in the United States.

Sancho, 20, was booked for the gesture at Paderborn after the death of Floyd in Minnesota has sparked violence in cities across the United States. George Floyd, 46, died in Minneapolis during an arrest by a police officer who pinned him to the ground for several minutes by kneeling on his neck. Marcus Thuram Takes a Knee to Express Solidarity Towards George Floyd Amid US Protests as Borussia Monchengladbach Go Third in Bundesliga.

Earlier on Sunday, French striker Marcus Thuram scored twice in Borussia Moenchengladbach's win over Union Berlin and took a knee in protest at Floyd's death. On Saturday, Schalke's US midfielder Weston McKennie wore an armband in his team's defeat to Werder Bremen bearing the words "Justice for George".