Juventus and Cristiano Ronaldo will eye a fourth straight Serie A 2019-20 win when they host a relegation-threatened Lecce Allianz Stadium on Friday. Maurizio Sarri’s side put behind their Coppa Italia final loss with a handsome 2-0 win over Bologna in their first league match since March. The win – and a little help from Atalanta who beat Lazio – has put Juventus four points clear at the top of the Serie A points table and they will hope to further increase the gap with a home against Lecce. Meanwhile, fans searching for all the tips and team suggestions to pick the best team for Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A clash should scroll down for all information. Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019–20 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in IST.

Lecce are on a losing streak of three games and have conceded 15 in those three matches, which includes the 1-4 defeat to AC Milan in their match since the season resumption. The recent results have overturned their earlier good performances and Fabio Liverani’s side now find themselves fighting a relegation battle. Lecce are placed 18th in the standings with 25 points and need better results to survive in top-flight for another season. Cristiano Ronaldo Becomes Highest Scoring Portuguese Player in Serie A.

They will miss Diego Farias, Alessandro Deiola, Antonin Barak and Cristian Dell'Orco through injury, while striker Gianluca Lapadula will undergo a late fitness test to determine his availability for the clash. For Juventus, striker Gonzalo Higuain and Merih Demiral are still out. The Serie A champions, however, have an issue with their left-back with Mattia De Sciglio and Alex Sandro both injured while Danilo is suspended.

Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Juventus custodian Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this game.

Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Marco Calderoni (LCE), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV) and Luca Rossettini (LCE) should be selected as the defenders for this game.

Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Lecce captain Marco Mancosu (LCE) is a must pick. He will be joined by teammate Jacopo Petriccione (LCE) and Juventus trio Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV) and Douglas Costa (JUV).

Juventus vs Lecce, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – The attacking line will be led by Juventus’ star duo Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV) and Paulo Dybala (JUV).

Cristiano Ronaldo broke the shackles and scored his first goal in four matches with a penalty against Bologna and will certainly be eager to score more. He should be appointed the captain of this fantasy team while teammate Paulo Dybala, who netted the second in the 2-0 win over Bologna, can be made the vice-captain.

