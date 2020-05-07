Juventus in Talks With Chelsea Midfielder Jorginho Over Potential Transfer: Report

Jorginho

Juventus are in talks with Chelsea midfielder Jorginho and plan to bring him to Turin in the summer. The Italian midfielder joined Chelsea in 2018 on a five-year deal for £57 million and after a turbulent first season as established himself as one of the first names on the Blues team-sheet. The 28-year-old has previously played with current Bianconeri manager Maurizio Sarri at Napoli and Chelsea and has a good relationship with the manager. Philippe Coutinho Transfer Update: Chelsea Close In on Signing of the Brazilian Midfielder.

According to a report from The National, Juventus have opened talks with Chelsea regarding a €40 million (£35m/$43m) deal for midfielder Jorginho. This is not the first time that the 28-year-old has been liked with a move to the Italian club as he was tipped to follow Maurizio Sarri last year when the manager traded the Blues for Juventus.

During Sarri’s successful spell at Napoli. Jorginho was the main controller in his team as he established the side from Naples as one of the powerhouses in Italian football. The 61-year-old brought the midfielder with him to Chelsea, however, an inconsistent season saw Sarri leave the London side after just one season. Now the manager is once again looking to reunite with his former disciple as he looks to build his legacy at the most successful club in Italy.

But whether the Premier League side will let Jorginho leave is a different matter as the Italian midfielder is one of the most important players for Frank Lampard. The 28-year-old plays a crucial role in building up attacks but is also the one who guides the young Chelsea players on the field.