The highly-anticipated Serie A 2020-2021 clash between Juventus and Napoli is in doldrums even as we inch towards the match start time. Search engine platform is flooded with keywords like ‘Juventus vs Napoli cancelled’, ‘Juventus vs Napoli live streaming’, ‘Juventus vs Napoli start time’, ‘Juventus vs Napoli today match news’, ‘Juventus vs Napoli postponed’ and so on. The last-minute chaos in Naples is because local health authorities have blocked Napoli from travelling to Turin after two of their players, Piotr Zielinski and Eljif Elmas, tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, Gennaro Gattuso’s men are yet to reach the venue where they are to face Andrea Pirlo’s Juventus FC, a side that has star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo itching to have another memorable day in the office. Despite multiple reports coming from Turin regarding JUV vs NAP, fans are still hopeful to watch a full game of football. Here we bring you full details such as Juventus vs Napoli free live streaming, Juventus vs Napoli telecast in India, Juventus vs Napoli match time in IST. Juventus vs Napoli: Serie A Confirm Fixture Will Go Ahead As Planned Despite Gennaro Gattuso's Team Not Travelling to Turin.

The turmoil began last Sunday when Napoli hosted Genoa, where 17 players tested positive for COVID-19. Genoa's match at home to Torino on Saturday was postponed. Now Italian football league, Serie A has ruled that matches should go ahead provided each team has a minimum of 13 players are available and that teams who fail to play would suffer a forfeit. And in this case, Napoli would forfeit the game 3-0. However, with this unforeseen major outbreak, there are requests for postponement of the match. Aurelio De Laurentiis, the Italian film producer who is the owner of football club Napoli and Bari, has written to Serie A requesting the game to be postponed. One will have to wait and watch on this front, however, fans in India can keep the telecast and streaming details handy just in case the match takes place. Juventus Declares Squad for Serie A 2020-21 Match Against Napoli, Doubts Over Match Taking Place Remain.

How to Watch Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-2021 in India?

Sony Pictures Sports Network (SPSN) is the official broadcaster for the 2020-2021 season of Serie A in India and the Indian sub-continent. Fans can watch Juventus vs Napoli, Serie A 2020-21 live and exclusive on SONY TEN 2 channels on October 5, 2020 (Monday night). As for streaming of JUV vs NAP, you can get it on Sony LIV app.

