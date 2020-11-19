ATK Mohun Bagan will make their debut in Indian Super League (ISL) this season. The Kolkata-based club was formed after a merger between two champion clubs into a new entity. ATK, now defunct, played in the ISL and won the title three times in six seasons while Mohun Bagan were the defending and two-time I-League winners before the merger. Although both clubs have joined to form a new brand, the team remains quite similar to the ATK side which clinched the title last season. They have only been made stronger with some wise signings. ISL 2020-21 Full Schedule For Free PDF Download Online: Time Table With Date & Match Time In IST, Venue Details, Fixtures of Indian Super League 7.

ATK Mohun Bagan will begin their season with an opening day blockbuster clash against Kerala Blasters on November 20 (Friday). The club may be new but most of the players were part of the title-winning ISL side last season. Head coach Antonio Habas, ISL’s most successful coach with two titles, has enough experience to guide the club to a maiden title. SK Sahil, who was part of Mohun Bagan’s I-League winning team last season, has also joined the club.

Mohun Bagan Fans Trend #RemoveATK on Twitter, Demand Change in Club’s Set Up Ahead of ISL 2020–21.

The addition of Sandesh Jhingan and Subhasish Bose at the back have made ATK’s mean defence stronger while Manvir Singh upfront and Australian midfielder Brad Inman provide them with the depth in attack.

ATK Mohun Bagan Key Players

Sandesh Jhingan, Roy Krishna, Brad Williams, Prabir Das, Pritam Kotal and Edu Garcia will be the key players for ATK Mohun Bagan as they aim to dominate the season and clinch the title in their maiden season in the ISL.

ATK Mohun Bagan in Previous ISL Seasons

They are making their debut in the ISL this season but both entities have enough title experiences in them. ATK were the most successful clubs in ISL history and three-time champions while Mohun Bagan are a 130-year-old club and a giant in Indian football. In their short history, ATK have won the ISL title thrice and ended as the semi-finalists once.

ATK Mohun Bagan Squad for ISL 2020-21

Goalkeepers: Arindam Bhattacharya, Dheeraj Singh, Avilash Paul, Arsh Shaikh, Aryan Niraj Lamba

Defenders: Tiri, Pritam Kotal, Prabir Das, Sandesh Jhingan, Subhasish Bose, Sumit Rathi

Midfielders: Pronay Halder, Bradden Inman, Javier Hernandez, Edu Garcia, Carl McHugh, Glan Martins, Jayesh Rane, Michael Soosairaj, Boris Singh, Regin Michael, Sahil Sheikh, N Engson Singh

Forwards: David Williams, Roy Krishna, Manvir Singh, Md. Fardin Ali Molla

ATK Mohun Bagan Stats

ATK Mohun Bagan will be making their debut in the ISL this season. Before they merged together as one club, ATK played 107 matches in the ISL and won 40 of those. They lost 32 times and drew 35. ATK also scored 141 goals and conceded 122 times in short history. Mohun Bagan did not play the ISL.

ATK Mohun Bagan Most Goals and Appearances

Ian Hume is the leading goalscorer for ATK with 18 goals to his name while Jayesh Rane, who is also part of the new ATK Mohun Bagan side, is the most capped player with 52 appearances for the side. The newly formed ATK Mohun Bagan are yet to make debut in the ISL.

